Charles F. Tennis, 66, Lewisburg

Charles Franklin Tennis, 66, of Lewisburg entered into rest on Friday, April 21, 2023, at his residence.
Born on Oct. 1, 1956, in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Frank Tennis and Beverly Juanita Tennis. On Dec. 28, 2005, he married the former Jennifer L. Graham, who survives
Chuck was a graduate of Williamsport High School and the Pennsylvania College of Technology.
He served in the United States Army until his honorable discharge on Feb, 15, 1980.
Chuck was an accomplished chef having worked at various restaurants in the area.
He enjoyed fishing, Steelers football, riding motorcycles, and spending time making memories with his wife and children.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife, Jennifer, is a daughter, Ally Tennis of Lewisburg; two sons, Landon Tennis of Lewisburg and Jarrett Tennis; two stepchildren, Eric Clayton, Alyssa Clayton, and two sisters, Sherry Reeder of Williamsport and Juanita Bouse of Williamsport.
He was preceded in death by a stepson, Ryan Clayton; brother, Richard Tennis, and two sisters, Penny Bouse and Mary Tennis.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Buffalo Valley Church of the Brethren, 46 Brethren Church Rd., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be held at 11 with Pastor Eric Reamer officiating.
Interment with military honors accorded by American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964 both of Mifflinburg, will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Chuck’s memory may be sent to Mifflinburg Bank and Trust where an account is being established for the benefit of his son, Landon Tennis.
To share in Chuck’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.