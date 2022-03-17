Charles G. "Pops" Marks, 65, of Jackson Road, Middleburg, passed away Thursday morning, March 17, 2022, at his home.
He was born March 29, 1956, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Guy E. "Sam" and Erma Faye (Herman) Marks. On May 9, 1981, he married the former Teresa L. Sechrist who survives.
Charles was a member of the Class of 1974 Middleburg High School.
He was employed by several area businesses and since 2014 was employed by New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Kratzerville, the Snyder County Tractor Pullers, and a life member of the Kreamer Sportsmans Club, Mid-Penn Sportsmans Association, and the Kratzerville Fire Company.
Charles enjoyed tractor pulling, 3D archery shoots, snowmobiling, hunting and fishing, bowling and farming, and found his greatest joy in spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 40 years are a daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Mark Reich of Middleburg; a son and daughter-in-law, Sam and Angela Marks of Middleburg; three grandchildren, Madyson, Emmalyn, and Kolten; and one brother, Harry Marks of Middleburg.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Harper Marie Marks; and a brother in infancy.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, March 21, with Rev. Rick White officiating.
Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Kratzerville.
The family suggests casual attire.
Contributions to honor his memory may be made to Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837.