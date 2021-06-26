Charles Henry Yetter, 80, of Liverpool, passed away on June 23, 2021. He was the son of the late Arley and Sarah (Hile) Yetter. Charles was born Nov. 24, 1940, in Port Trevorton.
Charles was a 1962 graduate of Greenwood High School, Millerstown.
He was employed as a welder for ASF Keystone, Camp Hill.
Charles was a member of the Teamsters Local 776 Union, Harrisburg, and the Oriental Valley Sportsman’s Association.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and attending races.
Charles is survived by two sisters and a brother-in-law, Shirley Seaman of Liverpool and Donna and Larry Martin of Richfield; two half-sisters, Grace Hile of Port Trevorton and Judy Vernon of Rocky Mountain, Virginia; two sisters-in-law, Elaine Yetter of Mount Pleasant Mills and Patricia Yetter of Liverpool; and three generations of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Earl, George, Richard and Daniel Yetter; two sisters, Sara Straub and Janie Yetter; two brothers-in-law James Straub and Cletus Seaman, and a sister-in-law, Sylvia Yetter.
Services will be private at the discretion of the family.
The V.L. Seebold Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.