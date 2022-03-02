Charles Jacob Ax Jr., of Middleburg, entered eternal life on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born in West Chester, Pa., the only son of the late Charles Jacob Ax and Margaret Mary (Wray) Ax. He married the love of his life, Paulette Holt on Dec. 17, 1965, having celebrated 56 years of marriage.
Charles graduated from the Downingtown High School, obtained his bachelor’s degree from Florida Southern College and his law degree from Vanderbilt Law School. He practiced law in Middleburg for 45 years and served as the solicitor for Snyder County Children and Youth for 38 years.
Charles was a Captain in the United States Army. He was a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association, Pennsylvania Children and Youth Association, obtained his Eagle Scout rank with Silver Palm, a member of the Middleburg Masonic Lodge No. 619 F&AM, and a member of The Scottish RiteValley of Williamsport, A.A.S.R. He also was a member of the Train Collectors Association, the Lionel Collectors Club of America, the Model A Ford Club of America, the Model A Ford Restorers’ Club, and a member of the Paxtonville United Methodist Church.
Charles is survived by his loving wife, Paulette Ax; three children, Charles “Chip” Ax III and his wife Karen of Munnsville, NY, Laura Ax-Fultz and her husband Harold Fultz of Middleburg, and Susan Dock and her husband Randy of Middleburg; four grandchildren, Charles Jacob Ax IV and his wife Dadrian, Rebecca Ax, Jacob Dock, and Elizabeth Dock.
A viewing will be held Friday, March 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc, 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, and Saturday, March 5, from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Paxtonville United Methodist Church, 1281 Paxton St., Paxtonville, with Pastor Ryan Krauss officiating.
Burial with full military honors accorded by the American Legion Victory Post 25 and the VFW Post 6631, both of Selinsgrove, will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Mills.
Memorials in his name can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Paxtonvillle United Methodist Church, 1281 Paxton St., Paxtonville, PA 17861.