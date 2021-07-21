Charles Kaseman, 87, formally from Cogan Station, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, in the RiverWood Nursing Home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Alberta Kaseman.
Charles is survived by his wife, Martha Kaseman; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Gloria and Kevin Kline; grandchildren, Heather Fowler of Ithaca, New York and Jason and Mary Kline of Selinsgrove; and his great-grandchildren, Seren, Oliver, Vivian, Avery, Brennan, and Carly.
Charles enjoyed and collected old trains and train sets.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.