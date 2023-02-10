Charles L. Harris, 100, of Cogan Station, went on to be with his Lord, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Celebration Villa, Lewisburg.
He was born June 24, 1922, a son of the late Charles and Sarah (Ward) Harris.
On June 24, 1967, Charles married the late Jennie I. (Schaffer) and they celebrated 31 years of marriage together until her death on Nov. 20, 1998.
Charles was a longtime member of Revival Tabernacle, Watsontown. He enjoyed collecting old model cars, camping, traveling, and anything to do with trains including going on rides whenever he was able to. Most of all Charles loved his Lord and really enjoyed playing his guitar and singing in church.
He is survived by one son, Alonzo P. Harris of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; one daughter and son-in-law, Diantha M. and Kenneth Frank of Milton; two stepsons, Willie (Betty) Thomas of Cogan Station and Mark Thomas of Muncy; two step-daughters, Carol Day of Muncy and Azel (Aaron) Benfer of Muncy; nine grandchildren and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, Charles was preceded in death by two sons, Charles M. and Robert R. Harris; and one brother, Robert Reed Harris.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Revival Tabernacle Church, 960 Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown, PA 17777 followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11 with Pastor James Bond officiating.
Burial will follow in Harmony Cemetery, Milton, with full military honors.
