Charles L. Jordan, 53, of Selinsgrove, was called to his Heavenly home, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born Feb. 25, 1968, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Lee R. and Blanche E. (Hummel) Jordan. He was a 1987 graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School. He had been employed as a mechanic with Estes Truck Lines.
Charles was a member of the Mifflinburg United Methodist Church. He and his wife helped organize the church Thanksgiving meal and their snow cone and cookie baking events for the community.
He was a member of the Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company and its fire police unit, the New Berlin Volunteer Fire Company and its fire police unit, Union County Sportsman’s Club, Hemis and Harleys, and Bikers for Justice.
He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, the former Patricia M. Mowrey; a daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and John Keefer of Millmont; two sons and daughters-in-law, Nicholas and Jessica Jordan of Mifflinburg and Tyler and Chelsea Jordan of Winfield; a stepson, Michael and his wife Bethany Engel of Cogan Station; seven grandchildren, Brynlee, Spencer, Lucas, Emma, Courtney, Jacob, and Everlee; two stepgrandchildren, Colin and Ryan; two brothers, Russell and Beth Jordan of Middleburg, and Scott Jordan of Mifflinburg; as well as aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three grandchildren in infancy.
Friends and family will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Harvest Union County, Mifflinburg, followed by the funeral at 11 with Pastors Robert Rice and Steve Stoltzfus officiating.
Burial will be in Beavertown God’s Missionary Church Cemetery.
Contributions to honor Charles’s memory may be made to the Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company, 61 Firehall Road, Selinsgrove, PA 17870, or the New Berlin Volunteer Fire Company, 415 High St., New Berlin, PA 17855.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.