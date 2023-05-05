After 91 years of living life to its fullest, Charles “Charlie” L. Wolf passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, at his home in Shelburne, Vermont. He had just spent several days with his family.
Charlie was born in Sunbury, Pa., and graduated from Sunbury High School.
He leaves his wife of 67 years, Mary Ann; and children, Bob Wolf, Willi Wolf, and Karen Sharpwolf; their partners, Cydney Wolf, Alex Nowik, Steve Sharp; and his beloved granddaughters, Oliva Wolf, Caroline Wolf, and Sophia Sharp.
A memorial service will be held at The First Congregational Church of Burlington, UCC, on Saturday, June 3, at 10 a.m. It will also be available via streaming for those who cannot attend in person.
His obituary can be found at gregorycremation.com/obituaries