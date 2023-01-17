Charles Norman Page, 56, of Rock Hill, S.C., passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
Charles was born Feb. 2, 1966, in Lewisburg, Pa., a son of the late Marlin and Mildred Magdelan Gross Page.
Charles was a proud member of the Watsontown Masonic Lodge 401 AFM. He was also a very proud “Pop Pop” to his five grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Christina Page; his children, Alicia Mulligan (Patrick), Jessica Lyons (John), and Justin Page; his siblings, Butch Page, Bob Page, Scott Page (Betty), Dave Page, and Faith Erdley; his grandchildren, Emma, Sophi, Alexis, Liam, and Ema; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his sisters, Pat Sullivan and Judy Walter.
Memorials in Charles’ name may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Bratton Funeral Home of York, S.C. is serving the Page family.
