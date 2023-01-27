Charles Richard Criswell, 81, of Lewisburg, passed away Thursday morning, Jan. 26, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
A native of Union County, he was born Feb. 16, 1941, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Robert and Caroline (Everitt) Criswell. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Fay A. Bowersox after 48 years of marriage.
He was a graduate of Lewisburg High School and served in the Army from 1959-1962
Charles was a dairy farmer for 41 years.
He was a member of the Pennsylvania Young Farmers Association, the NRA, enjoyed deer hunting and loved his nieces and nephews.
He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Lewisburg.
He is survived by a brother, William (Molly) Criswell, and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be announced later at the convenience of the family.
Donations in his memory may be made to Evangelical Community Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.