Charles R. “Chooch” Fiedler, 77, of Lombard Street, Sunbury, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at his home.
He was born Sept. 28, 1943, in Greeneville, Tenn., a son of the late William C. and Ruth L. (Keene) Fiedler. On April 4, 1970, he married the former Ruth P. Rhoads who survives.
In addition to his wife of 51 years, “Chooch” is survived by three sons, Charlie, Jonathan and Matthew; three daughters, Shirley, Sharon and Christine; 18 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, two brothers, David and Donald; and one sister, Ruth.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Thelma.
Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 27, at The Annex, 604 Market St., Sunbury, followed by funeral services at noon with Rev. Mark Gittens officiating.
Burial will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Contributions in Mr. Fiedler’s memory may be made to h2 Church, P.O. Box 558, Sunbury, PA 17801.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.