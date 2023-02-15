Charles R. Frost, 70, of Beavertown, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, after a battle with cancer.
He was born Sept. 26, 1952, in Tecumseh, Michigan, a son of the late Stanley and Margaret (Cline) Frost. He was married to the former Denise M. White on May 19, 2007.
Charles proudly served in the Army from 1976 to 1980.
His employment history included plumbing and maintenance work as well as driving a school bus and working at PBS. He retired from Gutelius Excavating.
He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Middleburg, the Union County Sportsman's Club, and Touring Friends Motorcycle Club. He enjoyed woodworking, all kinds of music, and spontaneous trips. The passion of his life was motorcycles, especially his Harley. He enjoyed riding with his friends.
Charles wished to be remembered as a biker, a veteran, and an American patriot.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Ian (Heather Morrissey) Frost and Brandon (Rebecca Richardson) Frost, all of Delaware; five daughters, Jennifer (Norman Jr.) Mercado, Shara (Eric) Rowley and Lorraine Frost, all of Delaware, Angela Frost of Winfield, and Jennifer Long of Beavertown; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a brother-in-law, Mark Moore of Delaware; his stepmother, Florence Frost of Delaware; Kasey Webb of Selinsgrove; his long-time best friend, John Forbes of Delaware; and his faithful German Shepherd, Moses.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Vicki Moore; and a brother, Stanley Frost.
Friends and family are invited for a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 100 E. Main St., Middleburg, followed by a memorial service at 11 with the Rev. Paul Kampa officiating.
Honors by the Middle West Veterans Honor Guard will be accorded after the service, followed by a time of fellowship at the church.
Private services in Delaware will be announced at a later date.
The family will provide flowers.
Contributions to honor Charles's memory may be made either to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.