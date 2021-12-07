Charles R. Lehman Jr., 78, of Chestnut Towers, Sunbury, passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Sept. 7, 1943, in Philadelphia, a son of the late Charles Sr. and Eleanor (Shroyer) Lehman.
He retired from Paulsen Wire Rope.
Mr. Lehman was preceded in death by a daughter, April Weikel.
He is survived by his son, Charles R. Lehman III and his fiance Jennifer Carr, two grandsons, Jared Lehman and his spouse Jackie, and Jakob Lehman; and two great-grandchildren, Melody and Kailynn.
There will be no funeral services.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.