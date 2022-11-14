Charles Rudy Mitchell, 76, formerly of Middleburg, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the home of his daughter in Sheppton, with whom he lived.
He was born Oct. 2, 1946, in Mifflinburg, a son of the late Charles R. and Wilma (Bilger) Mitchell. He was a 1964 graduate of Zaragoza American High School in Spain. Charles was a veteran serving in the Navy during the Vietnam War.
He was employed at the White Haven Center and Selinsgrove Center and retired from the Laurelton Center.
He loved to golf and was a member of the Shade Mountain Golf Club, Middleburg. Charles also enjoyed playing cards, especially poker and was an avid fisherman.
Surviving are two daughters and one son-in-law, Sonya L. and Michael Moyer of Sheppton and Cara Kull of Smymrna, Del.; a son, Charles R. Mitchell of Chandler, Arizona; six grandchildren, Justin Mitchell, Stephanie Mower, Paige Ashworth, Alyssa Emmert, Hayden Mitchell, and Abby Mitchell; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Cheryl Garrett of Fayetteville, N.C.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Cameron Mitchell; and a special aunt and uncle, Marcalline and Carl Wagner.
A viewing will be held Monday, Nov. 21 from 7-8 p.m. at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 8 p.m.
Burial with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the Beavertown God’s Mission Church Cemetery.