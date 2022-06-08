Charles Swartzlander III, 66, Mifflinburg

Charles Swartzlander III, 66, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 5:35 a.m., Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at home.
He was born Oct. 15, 1955, in Elkhart, Indiana, a son of the late Charles Jr. and Annamae L. (Martz) Swartzlander. On Sept. 24, 1978, he married the former Donna Jean Geiswite, who survives.
Charles attended the Church of Christ in Christian Union, Lewisburg.
He was employed at the Borough of Lewisburg as a Refuge Supervisor for 33 years.
Charles enjoyed carpentry, hunting, fishing, working on vehicles, and bowling.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 43 years, are one son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Katie Swartzlander of Montandon; three grandchildren, Grace Miller, Emily Swartzlander and Matthew Swartzlander; and three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Betty Yohn and Scott of New Bloomfield, Roxanne Trego of White Springs, and Wanda and Chester Eisenhower of White Springs.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Linda Sue Swartzlander; one sister, Ellen Swartzlander; and two brothers, Frank Swartzlander and Jerry Swartzlander.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg, with Pastor Harry Harter, officiating.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.