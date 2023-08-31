One hundred year old Charles Thomas Nesbit entered eternal rest Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.
He born April 20, 1923, in Wilkes Barre, to Wheeler Van Horn Nesbitt and Mary (Owens) Nesbitt. He was married 63 years to Janet (Pringle) who preceded him in death in 2016. They made their home in Catawissa. Charles resided in Lewisburg for the past seven years.
He is survived by daughter, Nancy Martin and her husband Robert Martin, Lewisburg; and a son, Thomas Nesbitt and his wife Donna (Clark) Nesbitt, East Petersburg. He was most proud of his five grandchildren (attending sporting events, birthdays, high school and college graduations), Mollyann (Mark) Kissell, Sean (Katy) Martin, Meghan (Nicholas) Antill, Drew (Amanda) Nesbitt, and Marcy (William) Carpenter. Also surviving are eight great-grandchildren, and a sister, Jean Nesbitt, Pittston.
Charles graduated from Kingston High School in June 1942 and immediately joined the Army, serving stateside as an airplane mechanic.
Discharged in February 1946, he attended East Stroudsburg University, captained the wrestling team, and earned a degree in health/physical education in 1949. He attained a M.Ed from Bucknell University.
Known as “Coach” to many in the Catawissa area, he began his education career at Catawissa High School coaching soccer, basketball, baseball and leading summer playground. He enjoyed officiating PIAA and NCAA contests as well. When Southern Columbia School District began, he served as its first athletic director and coached football. His career as athletic director spanned 26 years. He was a proud Tiger and even after retirement seldom missed a football game. An avid Penn State football and Phillies baseball fan, he proudly wore team colors.
Coach was honored to have a junior high basketball tournament in his name. The tournament continues today. In 2014, the Charles T. Nesbitt Gymnasium was dedicated to him at Southern Columbia High School.
Coach Nesbit was the first to join the Pennsylvania Athletic Directors Association and served as convention exhibits manager for 50 years. He was inducted into the inaugural Athletic Directors Hall of Fame in 2016. The Bernie Romanoski Sports Hall of Fame included him in 1998, as did the first class of Southern Columbia’s Hall of Fame in 2021.
For 36 years, Charles and his wife enjoyed living in Strathmere, N.J., from May to September. While at the shore, it was important for Charles to usher, assist projects, and enjoy fellowship at the Ocean City, N.J., Tabernacle. Having been members of the Susquehanna Ballroom Dancers, they loved traveling the Jersey Shore to dance at different venues.
As an active member of Catawissa First United Methodist Church, he served as usher, Sunday School teacher and board member. Charles was a 32° member of Free & Accepted Masons Elysburg Lodge 349. Charles will be remembered for his faith, fairness, friendship, and fierce drive to do right and live by the Golden Rule.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First United Methodist Church, 228 South St., Catawissa, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, led by Pastor Susan Rogutski. Visitation of family members may begin at 1:30.
Interment with military honors will be held by the family in St. James Cemetery, Bendertown.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 228 S. 2nd St., Catawissa, PA 17820 or a “Charles Nesbitt Good Sportsmanship Scholarship” award to Bernie Romanaski, 1101 Montgomery St., Coal Township, PA 17866.
Family and friends may send online condolences to allenrhornefuneralhome.com.
The Allen R. Horne Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Catawissa is handling arrangements.