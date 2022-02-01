Charles V. “Chuck” Stoops, 62, of Selinsgrove, entered into rest Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center.
Born May 16, 1959, in Erie, Chuck was the son of the late Howard and Rosaria “Sara” (Ardillo) Stoops. On March 21, 1997, Charles married his wife, Nancy (Chilson), who survives.
Charles was a graduate of Duquesne University’s pharmacy program as well as holding an MBA from Bloomsburg University. Charles spent more than 35 years serving patients as a pharmacist for Weis Markets.
Charles was a parishioner of St Pius X Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Charles had a lifelong appreciation for competition and athletics; a Dallas Cowboys fan, Chuck enjoyed watching sports on TV or in-person. Traveling was another passion for Charles with favorite destinations including Gatlinburg, Tenn., Branson, Mo., and Myrtle Beach, S.C. Most of all, Chuck enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife Nancy, Chuck is survived by his brothers, Howard Stoops and wife Sandra of Laurel, Md., Matthew Stoops and wife Cindi of Greenfield Township, Pa., and Wesley Stoops of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; his daughter, Rosaria Stoops of Allentown, Pa.; his sons, Andrew Stoops of Claymont, Del. and Vincent Stoops and his wife Brooke Dreese of Millerstown, Pa.; and stepdaughters, Teresa Barnham of Yeagertown, Pa., and Jennifer Gates and husband Jeff of Mifflinburg, Pa. Charles will be missed dearly by his granddaughters, Faith, Annika, and Rosemary.
Memorial services are being planned by the family for the spring; information will be announced at that time.
In lieu of flowers, Charles’s family is asking that donations be made in his memory to either St. Jude’s or the DH&L Fire Company.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.