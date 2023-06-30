Charles William “Bill” Reigle Jr., 100, of Paxtonville, entered eternal rest Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Bill was born Nov. 7, 1922, in Paxtonville, a son of the late Charles William Sr. and Clara Gertrude (Hill) Reigle. On June 29, 1951, Bill married the love of his life, Mae (Naylor) Reigle, who survives. Bill and Mae shared 72 years of marriage and a lifetime of milestones and precious memories.
After graduating from high school, Bill graduated from Eckels College of Embalming and Mortuary Science School in Philadelphia where he became a licensed funeral director and later enlisted in the United States Navy.
Bill was employed by his father and alongside his brother, Bob, at their family business, C.W. Reigle & Sons Feed Mill in Paxtonville. He and Bob also operated Beavertown Poultry. They raised and dressed turkeys and were the main supplier of turkeys to The Dutch Pantry Restaurant chain. Bill was also a funeral director/supervisor at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., for many years, retiring at the age of 94.
Bill enjoyed trapping, hunting, fishing, and woodworking. He especially enjoyed spending time taking car rides with Mae, and later, going for breakfast and taking car rides with their special friend, Deb, to view the local scenery.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Mae; several nieces and nephews; and Mae and Bill’s special friend, Deborah Shambach.
He was preceded in passing by his parents; son, Zane Richard Naylor; brother, Bob Reigle; and sisters, Margaret Lipscomb and Alice Conrad.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, July 5, from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853, with Pastor Brittin Stimeling officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in Paxtonville Cemetery with full military honors accorded by Selinsgrove American Legion Post 25 and Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631.
In lieu of flowers, Bill’s family kindly requests memorial contributions in loving memory of Bill be forwarded to the Paxtonville Cemetery Association, PO Box 353, Paxtonville, PA 17861.