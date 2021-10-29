Charles "Bud" William Steininger II, 97, of Kratzerville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born April 30, 1924, in Beaver Township, Snyder County, a son of the late Charles William Steininger and Bertha (Beachel) Steininger. He was married to Agnes W. (Kline) Steininger, who preceded him in death March 10, 2017.
Charles graduated from Middleburg High School in 1942, where he lettered in baseball, soccer, and basketball; was the student council president; and was a member of the boys' chorus. He was the last surviving member of his class.
After graduating, he moved to Texas, where he briefly pitched in minor league baseball. When he returned home, he left for Baltimore, Md., to work in the shipyards. Shortly after, he enlisted in the United States military, along with his two brothers. He served in the Navy as a gunner on the USS Texas that fought in World War II. After being discharged, he and a fellow crewmate returned home via a cross-country road trip, traveling from San Diego, Calif. to Middleburg, Pa.
Once he returned home, he started to work for W. Shaffer Plumbing. In 1950, he went on to start his own business, Steininger's Plumbing and Heating.
In 1948, he started the Kratzerville Water Company that he helped maintain until 2010.
In 1955, he established his second business, Steininger's Laundry and Dry Cleaning, which is still in business today, run by his son, Chuck Steininger.
Charles also served as the Jackson Township, Snyder County supervisor and roadmaster until he was 95 years old; the oldest township supervisor to serve in Pennsylvania.
He was a lifelong member of Zion's Church of Kratzerville, where he served as the church board president, Sunday school superintendent, a Sunday school teacher, and a member of the choir for many years. He was also part of the crew that hand-dug the church basement, where they met every Tuesday night for two years until its completion.
Charles was also the president of the Kratzerville Sesquicentennial Planning Committee — the celebration of the village's 150th anniversary.
He was a member of the VFW and Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company. He also started the Kratzerville Fireman's Carnival, formerly known as the Kratzerville Homecoming Festival — established to help pay for the community's water system.
He is survived by one daughter, Cindy and Donald Chappell; his son, Charles III and Bobbi Steininger; four grandchildren, Christopher Chappell, Jordan Chappell, Claire Steininger-Morrow, and Charles Steininger IV; three great-grandchildren, Everett Chappell, Mavrik Chappell, and Harper Chappell; his sister, Charlotte Blackford; and sister-in-law, Shirley Kline.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Cathy Ann Steininger; three brothers, John Steininger, Eugene Steininger, and Edwin Steininger; and three sisters, Betty Walter, Helen Klingler, and Ruth Steffen.
