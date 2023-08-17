MILTON — Last Wednesday, the day before schools in the Milton Area School District started classes, there was a steady stream of customers at Charlie’s Corner, a child’s boutique.
Young families with their daughters explored all the handmade items that line the walls of the boutique geared to make every youngster smile.
Clothing and accessories, cosmetics purses, wallets, the jewelry is all handmade by owner-founder Jennifer Reppert, with the exception of a few vendors that also handmake their stuff.
“We pride ourself on selling handmade products,” she said.
Reppert, of West Milton, also does hair braiding, including colored hair that gets braided into the natural hair. Amy Goodwin, of Milton, and her daughter Mia, 6, sat in a chair as Reppert gave her “fairy hair.”
“This is our first time in the store,” said Goodwin. “It’s really nice and we love what they have here.”
Mia said she was excited to show off her hair at school.
The shop also does birthday parties in their party room, Reppert said, “and custom clothing where someone can pick out the fabric and I’ll make an outfit.”
The idea for a child’s boutique came to Reppert during the pandemic, she said on Wednesday. The shop was inspired, and named by Reppert’s daughter, Charlie, who is now 8 years old.
Prior to opening Charlie’s Corner Reppert had limited experience in retail, she said. She was working as a therapist, and when the pandemic lockdown happened, she left her field to take care of her three children.
“I couldn’t go back to work,” she said. “I needed to be available for my kids.”
She started making things for her own children and during the pandemic she sold them on Facebook and on a website. Things were going so well that when another business owner said, ‘Hey, you should open a store,” she felt intimidated by the idea. But she had product and everything she would need except a space in a building.
Things happened fast, from September 2022 to November 2022, in a matter of weeks, one half of the store opened up. The space was formerly an insurance agency, so Reppert and her husband had a lot to do in refurbishing the space. They did it together They built all of their displays.
“We had no help whatsoever,” she said. “It was just the two of us doing it every night and on the weekend, building a business from the ground up.”
“I decided to open a store and I did just that,” she said. On April 1, there was a grand opening of the entire space, which included a boutique with the clothing.”
It’s definitely been a learning experience, owning her own business, Reppert said. “I had no idea how much cleaning and organizing it would take when having a business,” she laughed.
Financially, they haven’t taken out any loans. They used their own money and took any profits back into the business. As a very detail-oriented person, Reppert does all the books, she explained.
The store is located at 112 South Front Street, Milton, and the hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Contact Charle’s Corner at 570-817-7133 or visit its Facebook page or website at: charliescorner.co.