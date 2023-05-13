Charlotte J. Barben, 92, Selinsgrove

Charlotte Jean Townsley Barben, age 92, of Selinsgrove, formerly of Shirleysburg, passed away on Thursday, May 11, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
She was born Jan. 31, 1931, in Irwin, Pa., a daughter of the late Robert Henry and Mary Alice (White) Townsley. Charlotte was a 1949 graduate of the Mount Union Area High School. On Nov. 12, 1949, she married Edward Smyers Barben, who preceded her in death on May 26, 2011.
She was an accomplished seamstress and retired from J. Kleinbauer Inc., Selinsgrove. She was a member of St. Paul’s United of Christ, Selinsgrove, and the Shikelimo chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Charlotte loved many things, including her flowers, music, baking, celebrating the holidays, vacations in Maine, her little dog Lilly and, most of all, her family.
Surviving are four children and their spouses, Susan C. (Gerald) Harman, Nancy A. (Wayne) Musser, Edward R. (Sherry) Barben and Gerald W. (Jill) Barben; nine grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Samuel Townsley, and a sister Mary Alice (Townsley) Roush
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 16, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 400 N. Market St., Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral at 11 with the Rev. Dr. Dietmar Plajer officiating. Burial will be at 3 p.m. at the Germany Valley Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Huntingdon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Aughwick Germany Valley Church of the Brethren Loves Valley Road, Shirleysburg, Pa., 17260
The family would like to thank the caregivers they have met over the past year. Their love and support was appreciated beyond words.
Arrangements by V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High Street, Selinsgrove.