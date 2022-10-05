Charlotte Laskoskie, 88, formerly of Chestnut Street, Sunbury, passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at the Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
Charlotte was born Jan. 25, 1934, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late John and Martha (Yonas) Kandra. She married Francis E. Laskoskie who preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of Shamokin High School and then obtained her bachelor's degree from St. Mary's Nursing School in Philadelphia.
Charlotte was an RN for Sunbury Hospital.
Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.
She is survived by her daughter, Michele Hojnacki of Wilmington, N.C.; her sons, Mitchell and Lisa Laskoskie and Francis E. Laskoskie, all of Sunbury; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one brother, Richard Kandra.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Switaj, Elizabeth Horan and Rita Ferentz.
Friends and family may visit from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 10, at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury where the funeral service will be held at noon with Father Fred Wangwe, AJ officiating.
Interment will be in the mausoleum in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.