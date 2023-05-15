Charlotte M. Neitz, 93, of Lewisburg, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born in Mazeppa on Aug. 8, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Homer R. and Sallie E. (Gessner) Brouse. She was married to Robert Neitz until his death in 2017.
Charlotte was a 1948 graduate of Montandon High School and had worked for Philco Ford, Zenith, and the Fence Drive In Restaurant. She was a member of Dreisbach United Church of Christ, and the Eastern Star.
She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Charlene and Jerry Wolfe of Mifflinburg, Robin Fox of Mifflinburg, and Crystal and Bob Yoder of Watsontown; six grandchildren, Brandon Bridge, Mark DeFord, Michael Elsayed, Kareem Elsayed, Carissa Bowersox, and Jessica Bowersox; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard Brouse of West Milton; and two sisters, Seleca Robenolt of Milton and Shirley Roush of Williamsport.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by an infant son, an infant daughter, five brothers, John Brouse Sr., Norman Brouse Sr., Charles Brouse, Robert Brouse, and George Brouse; and two sisters, Ann Hague and Esther Fisher.
Friends and relatives will be received Friday, May 19, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Dreisbach United Church of Christ, 875 Dreisbach Church Road, Lewisburg. Funeral services will begin at 11 with the Rev. John Yost officiating.
Burial will follow in Dreisbach Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
