Charlotte M. (Spaid) Pyers, 96, passed away Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Heather Court, Northumberland.
Charlotte was born Oct. 31, 1926, in Sunbury, the daughter of the late Charles and Grace (Gulick) Spaid.
She worked for Wilhold Plastics and was an avid bowler. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved ones at the lot.
Charlotte is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Robin (Pyers) and Guy Mensch of Milton; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Ruth E. (Pyers) Robinson.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.