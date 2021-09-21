Charlotte N. Kratzer, 72, of Selinsgrove, passed away suddenly Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at her home.
On July 1, 1968, she married Roy L. Kratzer, who survives. The couple were married for 53 years at the time of her passing.
Charlotte was born March 29, 1949, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles and Frances (Bucher) Ernst.
She was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School.
Charlotte was employed as a court administrator for Snyder and Union counties and retired from the Snyder County Courthouse. She was also a Longaberger consultant.
Charlotte loved to sew, collecting antiques and Longaberger baskets. She loved going to Rehoboth Beach to spend time with her family. Charlotte was known for her joyful and grateful spirit. She especially loved spending time with her family, her four grandsons, and her friends.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Nicole Kratzer of Gilbertsville; four grandsons, Ryan, Brayden, Nathan, and Dillon; and a sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and three sisters.
Friends and family are invited to a viewing from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, followed by a time of sharing at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.
Burial will be private in Salem Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Charlotte to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the American Cancer Society, 2 Lemoyne Dr., Suite 101, Lemoyne, PA 17043.