Charlotte R. Stoss, 79, of South Market Street, Selinsgrove, went home to be with her Lord Monday, March 20, 2023, at the Richfield Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Charlotte was born Aug. 10, 1943, in Newark, N.J., a daughter of William M. Sr. and Ruth N. (Fladd) Stoss.
She was a 1962 graduate of Sunbury High School.
Earlier in life she gained employment with Purdy Insurance as an agent and broker. Her career in ministry began as the parish secretary and lay minister with St. Michael School/St. Monica Catholic Church. She retired after many years of service in March of 2005 as Chaplain and residential services from the Selinsgrove Center.
Charlotte was a longtime member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Selinsgrove.
As an active community member she served on the board at Haven Ministry, the Mary Derr Rockefeller Auxiliary, AARP, ASCME and the Sunbury Senior Action Center.
Charlotte loved knitting and was well known for her wonderful Christmas stockings. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, enjoyed playing bingo and her many trips to Knoebels.
She is survived by one brother and sister-in-law, William M. and Ellen B. Stoss of Rutherford College, N.C., and her many nieces and nephews and their children.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Katherine M. and Edward R. Williams; and one brother, Timothy J. Stoss in infancy.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., Selinsgrove, with Father Joshua Cavender as celebrant.
Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Contributions in Charlotte’s memory may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Dr., Selinsgrove, PA 17870 or Haven Ministry, 1043 S. Front St., Sunbury, PA 17801.