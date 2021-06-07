Charlotte V. Barrineau went home to her Lord and Savior March 15, 2020, in DeBary, Florida.
She was the daughter of the late Curvin I. And Gladys V. (Brouse) Camp.
A private service was performed in March of 2020, followed by burial in St. Peter’s Independent Bible Church Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at St. Peter’s Independent Bible Church, Middle Road, Beavertown. Immediately following, a light luncheon will be provided at Troxelville Community Hall, PA-235, Troxelville.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to any organization providing services for children. Charlotte loved everyone, but especially children.