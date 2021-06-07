CharlotteVVarrineau

Charlotte V. Barrineau

Charlotte V. Barrineau went home to her Lord and Savior March 15, 2020, in DeBary, Florida.

She was the daughter of the late Curvin I. And Gladys V. (Brouse) Camp.

A private service was performed in March of 2020, followed by burial in St. Peter’s Independent Bible Church Cemetery.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at St. Peter’s Independent Bible Church, Middle Road, Beavertown. Immediately following, a light luncheon will be provided at Troxelville Community Hall, PA-235, Troxelville.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to any organization providing services for children. Charlotte loved everyone, but especially children.

