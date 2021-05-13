Charlton Lester “Butch” Kaufman, 71, of Selinsgrove, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday May 12, 2021.
Butch was born Sept. 28, 1949, in Lewisburg, the youngest son of Stanley and Margaret (Klingler) Kaufman.
He graduated from Middleburg in 1967 and joined the military shortly thereafter serving in Vietnam from April 10, 1969 until May 15, 1969 when he was wounded in combat earning a Purple Heart. He earned several additional medals during his military time. He finished serving his country by being stationed in Germany until he was discharged on Oct. 12, 1970. He worked for the state for many years until his retirement.
Surviving are his sons, Shane M. Kaufman and Lincoln M. Kaufman and his wife Samantha; stepchildren, Bridget Harchick (Doug), Kenneth Estep (Trudy), and Kristina Spieler (Mikey); grandchildren, Autumn Swartzlander, Michael Simon, Alexandria Simon, Julianna Eisenhart, Jonathan Eisenhart, Ashley Harchick, Katelyn Estep, Kourtney Estep, Douglas Harchick, Finn Kaufman, Casey Jack Kaufman, and Elliette Kaufman; and great-granddaughter, Hayven Swartzlander. Also surviving are brothers, Jack Kaufman and wife Sandy, and Dave and wife Mary; and sister, Mary Ewing and husband Dennis, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Kauffman; and his great-granddaughter, Raelynn Swartzlander.
He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. Many knew him to be a kind and funny soul who had a smile for everyone, and typically a tale or two which you never knew whether you should believe or not. He was a co-founder of a fake construction company nicknamed “Do Little Construction” (not to be misconstrued with the now real one) which should have had the nickname of “Do Nothing Construction” where he and a few friends sat and discussed local construction and joked that they did those jobs. Many of his friends have told stories of his dancing in his younger days. He loved driving along the river on the Isle of Que to enjoy the view, going on cruises, and sitting on the patio with friends and family.
He was a member of Selinsgrove Moose Lodge 1173, and the Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631.
In lieu of flowers Butch would prefer contributions to your favorite local veterans organization.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.
A private military burial will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.