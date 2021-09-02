Charlton Richard “Dick” Wagner Jr., 69, of Lewisburg, entered into rest at 5:59 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at his home.
He was born June 19, 1952, in Lewisburg, a son of Lorraine (Houpt) Wagner of New Columbia, and the late Charlton R. Wagner Sr. On Jan. 13, 1973, in Danville, he married the former Linda Marie Walter, who survives.
Dick was a 1971 graduate of Lewisburg High School.
He was employed in car sales for many years, and most recently was a self-employed landscaper until he retired.
Dick loved working on cars and building items with his hands. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his children and grandchildren. Dick enjoyed car rides with his grand-dog silver lab, Reagan.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 48 years, and mother, are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Chuck and Jennifer Wagner of Lewisburg, and Nate Wagner of Lewisburg; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Glenn and Colleen Wagner of Lewisburg, Keith and Barbra Wagner of Mifflinburg, and Lance and Janice Wagner of Mifflinburg; and two grandsons, Kaiden and Landen Wagner.
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
