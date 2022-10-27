The veteran saying “check your buddy” really hit me in Justin Strawser’s article about mental health this week (Oct. 25).
Last week, I was on Sunrise with Mark Lawrence on WQKX, and we talked about the abysmal PA Youth Survey (PAYS) data that found 40% of PA youth feel sad and depressed most days, 19% have considered suicide, and 11% have had one or more attempts at suicide. And it’s worse for kids in rural areas. And the same data is worse for rural seniors.
According to National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine, more than 1/3 of adults over 65 are socially isolated. Mr. Strawser also noted that success has been shown bridging isolation and depression at centers in Shamokin and Sunbury.
Loneliness and isolation are problems faced by people throughout their lives and lead to the issues identified in the PAYS data. Check your buddy.
Isolation results in an increased risk of dementia, heart disease and stroke, resulting in 4-times risk of death. Isolation is costly at all ages.
The Wall Street Journal noted that social isolation adds about $6.7 billion annually to the costs of Medicare. The trickle-down impacts have added costs for state and local governments. Check your buddy.
The Regional Engagement Center in Selinsgrove offers a free after-school Drop-In Program for youth in grades 3-12 where they can have a healthy snack, receive tutoring or a matched mentor, join the REC Leadership or Teen Business Innovation Zone club to work in the Kids’ Cafe, participate in Transitions of PA’s Tween or Teen U groups, sit in on the Better Mental Health Club with Connections Relational Therapy that will start soon, or just hang out and chat with the staff that will seek you out if you aren’t doing any of the above. Check your buddy.
The REC is meeting up with three other teen centers in November to offer QPR, a youth suicide prevention and awareness training session, lead by Cheryl Stumpf.
We are working with about 10 other partners on a Regional MakerSpace Initiative through the Susquehanna Valley United Way. Academic studies and practical experience from other areas have found that interventions and socialization work. Connecting people to social series and support networks works. Providing access to programs works. They have improved lives and our community. Check your buddy happens at the REC.
For seniors, the benefits of functioning Intergenerational Community Life Center is clear; it is also beneficial for younger people, as well.
A published study indicated that community centers reduce crime, and another said that after-school programs aid educational outcomes (needed so badly after COVID), attendance, socialization, and learning.
We hope to be able to check all our buddies through an Intergenerational Community Life Center because we know that it will impact and improve the quality of life for people of all ages for generations to come.
Kelly Feiler is president of the Regional Engagement Center in Selinsgrove.