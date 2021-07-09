Cheera Lona Soper Roadarmel, 101, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Jan. 5, 2021, after a brief illness.
A daughter of the late Elsie and Marcus Soper, she was preceded in death by her husband George Lehman (killed at Saipan during WWII, 1944) and husband Willard F. “Bud” Roadarmel, 1992.
Her life is celebrated by her children, Bonnie Cromley (Carl) of Quitman, Pa., Eileen Hess (Sheldon) of Westerville, Ohio, Mark Roadarmel (Cindy) of Macon, Ga., and Jan Ledford of Franklin, N.C.; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, five step-great-grandchildren, as well as additional family including Jim Ledford, Cheryl Pelham, Tammy Grimshaw, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was raised in Everett, Washington, and eventually moved to Warner Robins, Georgia, in the late 60s. While there she worked at the local newspaper in various roles but most notably as the author of It Wonders Me, a slice-of-life column for which she is still remembered. She used the venue to express her musings on everything from patriotism to religion to family and community happenings. She moved to Franklin, N.C., in 2010.
Cheera was an avid cross-stitcher and most everyone she knew received a piece of her needlework. She completed hundred of pieces, from little pins and bookmarks to large complex pictures. She loved music, was a self-taught pianist, and sang in various choirs. She especially enjoyed sing-alongs at family get-togethers. She passed her love of words and reading to the family as well. Reunions always included rapid-fire word play and favorite family stories.
She was proud of her Scottish heritage and belonged to Clan Gordon. She obtained the Scottish title of Lady Cheera and enjoyed the annual Kirkin’ o’ the Tartans celebration at her church, First Presbyterian of Franklin.
Donations may be made in her memory to Clarity Ohio, 2602 Oakstone Dr., Columbus, OH 43231 (a counseling center founded by one of her granddaughters), First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, or a charity of your choice.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 26 in Northumberland Memorial Park. A luncheon will follow the service at St. John’s Lutheran Church social hall, Mayberry Township.
With needle, pen, and music note
She stitched her world
She sang and wrote
Steadfast Soper Woman she
Bearer of the fleur-de-lis