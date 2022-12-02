Cheryl A. Billman, 75, of Sixth Street, Northumberland, passed away November 30, 2022, in Evangelical Hospital, Lewisburg.
Cheryl was born December 6, 1946, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Jack and Lillian Stumpff. She was married to Keith Billman for 27 years.
She was a 1964 graduate of Northumberland High School. Cheryl was a secretary for various local businesses throughout her life.
She loved the color yellow.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by son Kenny Stuck and grandson Cole Stuck, stepdaughter Jamie Billman and her son Jaxx.
She was preceded in death by brother and sister-in-law Jim and Vita Stumpff.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King Street, Northumberland.