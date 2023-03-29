Cheryl Ann Prosseda, 75, passed from this life at her home on Monday, March 20, 2023.
She was born Nov. 6, 1947, a daughter of the late Myron and Christine (Moscherello) Prosseda. She was preceded in death by her mother, Christine, in 2003 and father, Myron, in 2004.
She graduated in 1965 from Milton Area High School and was later employed by the school system. Cheryl served students, staff and families in various secretarial roles throughout her 45 year career.
She is survived by cousins, John B. Prosseda III, Kathleen Prosseda and Tammie Young, all of North Carolina, and numerous second cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton, followed by interment in St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 4 Paws Sake PA, Animal Rescue, PO Box 102, Milton, PA 17847.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
