Cheryl A. Schaffner, 67, of Dalmatia, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 25, 2023, at her home, after a short battle with cancer.
Cheryl was born May 2, 1956, in Lykens, a daughter of the late Ronald S. and Jean E. (Bordner) Border. On April 6, 1986, she married Douglas C. Schaffner who preceded her in death
Cheryl retired in 2016 after 38 years in the food service department of the Line Mountain School District.
She was a member of St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, Malta.
Cheryl was a very loving and caring person. She loved God, her family, and friends. She loved to shop, Longaberger baskets, primitive bunnies, purses, doing crafts, the color purple, going to camp with special friends (Diane Matter), reminiscing with her lifelong friend Diane Schaffner about Ducky, having lunches/picnics with family and friends, being in church and attending church functions with her church family, her best friend Betty Jean Reiner, also her beloved brown Cocker Spaniel, Myia.
Cheryl is survived by a son, Todd Schaffner of Dalmatia; and a daughter, Tracie Ferster of Lykens; two grandchildren, Jesse and Sara Cunningham of Northumberland; two sisters, Rhonda Wertz of Dalmatia and Janice Wise of Herndon; mother-in-law, Mary Schaffner and a special brother-in-law, Dennis Schaffner, both of Dalmatia; nieces and nephews, Melissa Schaffner-Lucas (her special caregiver), Matthew Schaffner, Beth Wise and Brent Wise, four great-nieces and three great-nephews.
Private services will be held at a later date at St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, Malta.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Cheryl’s memory may be made to her church, St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, 837 Mahantongo Creek Road, Dalmatia, PA 17017.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.