Cheryl (Picarelli) Balogansky, 70, of Hazleton and formerly of Mifflinburg, passed away Sept. 12, 2022.
She was born Jan. 6, 1952, in Shamokin.
Cheryl was a 1969 graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Bogetti; and her mother and father, Ben and Myrtle Picarelli.
Surviving are her husband, Jack Balogansky of Hazleton; her son, Chris Bogetti; and brothers, John and Loretta Picarelli, of Watsontown and Steve and Mary Picarelli, of Millmont.
No services are being planned.