Cheryl L. Donlan went to be with the Lord on May 19, 2023, after a 7-year battle with cancer.
Cheryl was born Nov. 14, 1968, to the late Janet “Bert” Quiggle.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, Robert A. Donlan; daughter, Lisa Raup and fiance Ian Marshall; son, Kevin Raup and wife Lindsey; grandson, Carson Martin; granddaughters, Ambry Meredith Marshall and Bexley Meredith Quinn Raup; sister, Carol Troutman; nieces and nephews, and loving and caring friends.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Sue Hummel.
A special Celebration of Life for the Arc family will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 9, at the Arc Susquehanna Valley, 326 Market St., Sunbury, PA 17801. A public Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 1211 W. Arch St., Coal Township, PA 17860.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Arc Susquehanna Valley.