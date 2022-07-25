Cheryl Rae Snyder, 76, of Millmont, entered into rest at 4:59 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at home.
She was born April 19, 1946, in Philadelphia, a daughter of the late Calvin and Catherine (Benner) Geary. On March 27, 1971, she married Jimmy L. Snyder Sr., who survives.
Cheryl was a graduate of Mainland Regional High School, Linwood, New Jersey.
She was an active member of Lincoln Chapel United Methodist Church, Laurelton.
Cheryl was employed in accounting at financial institutions throughout her career.
She loved baking, doing crafts and was a wonderful seamstress. Cheryl made her children’s clothes for everyday and special occasions, and Halloween costumes. In her later years, she enjoyed birdwatching and was an avid reader. She was very active and would regularly exercise with her personal trainer.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of 51 years, are one son, Jimmy L. Snyder Jr., of Maui, Hawaii; one daughter and son-in-law, Janice L. and Steve Houston, of Shippensburg; four grandchildren, Dylan Snyder, Thatcher Houston, Ainsley Houston, and Magnolia Garza; one brother, Calvin R. Geary of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey; and one sister, Denise Murden of Smithville, New Jersey.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, at the Lincoln Chapel United Methodist Church, 2350 Paddy Mountain Road, Millmont, where the funeral will be conducted at 11, with Pastor Jeff Mugridge officiating.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Lincoln Chapel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 156, Laurelton, PA 17835.
