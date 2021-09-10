The Daily Item
Chesapeake Bay Foundation is resuming its outdoor education programs this fall. The outdoor class program was suspended in March 2020 when the pandemic began.
The foundation’s outdoor education program has guided more than one million students from Chesapeake Bay watershed schools to forests, rivers, and on the Bay to teach them about the nation’s largest estuary since its start in the 1970s.
Teachers interested in signing classes up for a fall program can visit CBF’s education website — https://www.cbf.org/join-us/education-program/field-programs/ — to do so. This year’s fall field experiences run from late September through early December. Teachers can choose from canoe, boat or land-based experiences.
“Our education program’s mantra has always been to ‘learn outside,’ so we’re thrilled to get back on the Bay as well as the watershed’s rivers and trails to teach, learn, and explore with students in person,” said Tom Ackerman, CBF’s Vice President of Education. “We are eager to make up for the opportunities students have missed with us during the last 18 months, However, our priority has always been the health of our participants.”
In Pennsylvania, the foundation provides day trip education programs on creeks and rivers with a mobile-canoe program as well as land-based stream explorations at nature preserves throughout central Pennsylvania. CBF field educators create dynamic inquiry-based environmental education experiences that guide students in building connections between their communities and local waterways.
CBF is taking several steps to protect the health of students and educators as outdoor education programs resume this fall for the first time since the pandemic began.
This year’s outdoor programs will be different than in previous years due to pandemic precautions. All day trip activities will take place outdoors, where studies have shown the risk of transmitting COVID-19 is much lower compared to indoor activities. Students will be required to undergo a health check 24 hours before attending a day program, and wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible, such as on boats. To protect their own health and the health of others, CBF educators have been vaccinated.
For residential programs, when students stay overnight at CBF facilities such as Smith Island, Port Isobel, or the Karen Noonan Center on the Eastern Shore, students and other participants must be vaccinated. At the residential centers, participants will also be required to wear masks when indoors, with exceptions made for eating and sleeping.
On these experiences, students perform water quality tests, trawl for fish, examine plankton, and learn about the history and ecology of the Bay, its tributaries, and watershed. Participation in a CBF meaningful watershed educational experience is an important part of schools’ environmental literacy programs.