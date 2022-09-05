Chester E. Querry Jr., 87, of Fourth Street, passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at his home.
Chester was born July 13, 1935, in Shamokin, a son of the late Chester E. Sr. and Betsy (Londo) Querry. On Sept. 5, 1964, he married Alma J. (Weaver) Querry, who survives.
He was a courier for the First National Bank of Sunbury.
Chester enjoyed photography, bicycles and CB radios, his handle was “Old Stuff”.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five sons and three daughters-in-law Wayne C. and Margaret Querry, of Sunbury; Chester E. Querry III, of Northumberland; Eric C. and Holly L. Querry, Terrance C. Querry all of Sunbury; Matthew C. and Rebecca Querry, of Selinsgrove, one daughter, Sarah K. and Ralph Groner, of Sunbury, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother and sister, Charlie and Neva.
Friends and family may visit Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.
Interment will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.