Chester F. Brandt, 69, Shamokin Dam

Chester Franklin “Chet” Brandt entered into rest on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. On Sept. 19, 1987, he married the former Maria Stella Barillaro, who survives. The couple were married for 35 years at the time of his passing.
Chester was born on Sept. 28, 1953, in Lewistown. He was the son of the late Chester Fink and Rhoda Mae (Shellenberger) Brandt.
He was a 1973 graduate of Selinsgrove High School and furthered his education at Neupauer Conservatory of Music in Philadelphia and SUN Area Technical Institute. Chet was in sales for many years prior to becoming an electrician and starting his own electrical business, which he successfully ran until his retirement.
He was a former member of the NRA and had served on the SUN Area Technical Institute school board/JOC.
Chet loved both listening to music and playing his guitar. Chet started playing as a young boy and was a member of the band Jesse for decades as a bass player. Chet enjoyed watching movies, being with his family and friends and going on trips with his wife and family. His greatest joys were his wife, children, grandchildren and his dog Jojo.
Chester is survived by his wife Maria; two sons, Ryan Chester (Lauryn) Brandt and Andrew Brandt; one daughter, Alana Brandt (significant other Nathan Woodring); two grandchildren, Jace Brandt and Elias Woodring, as well as his mother-in-law Carmela Barillaro.
Friends and family are invited to the viewing on Monday, June 26, 2023 from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 with Pastor Dennis Moore officiating all at the V. L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High Street, Selinsgrove. Burial will be in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Chet’s memory can be made to either the Milton Area School District’s guitar program located at 700 Mahoning Street Milton, Pa., 17847 (checks to be made out to M.A.S.D with Chester Brandt in the memo) or, to LAPS (Lycoming Animal Protection Society) located at 630 Wildwood Boulevard Williamsport, Pa., 17701 (with Chester Brandt in the memo).