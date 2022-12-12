Chester S. “Chet” Koproskie, 92, of rural Sunbury, passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Dec. 28, 1929, in Shamokin, a son of the late John and Louise (Lenartowich) Koproskie. Chester married the former Eleanor J. Lishewski who preceded him in death on Dec. 3, 2015.
He served in the Army during the Korean War.
Chet retired from Delco Batteries, New Brunswick, N.J., and also worked in landscaping.
He was a member of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin.
Chester enjoyed traveling and spending the winter months in Florida. He also enjoyed gardening.
He is survived by two daughters, Denise Hilleman and husband David of Yuma, Ariz., and Cheryl Ann Moses and husband John of East Brunswick, N.J.; three grandchildren, Nicole Concepcion and husband Albert, Danielle Moses and husband Matthew and Kimberly Magliulo and husband James; one great-grandson, Anthony Concepcion; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by eight siblings.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin.
Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg.
The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.