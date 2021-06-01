Cheyenne Tamika Swartz, 21, of Coal Township, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, as a result of injuries suffered in a May 21 incident which is under police investigation.
Born Jan. 29, 2000, Cheyenne was the daughter of Lisa Klimek, of Coal Township, and the late Jason Swartz. She attended Shikellamy High School where she was active in band and cheerleading.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her stepfather, Edward Klimek; grandparents, Ellen and Robert Scheller and Corrine Weaver Lyons; sisters, Kristi Baker and her husband David, and Summer Klimek and her husband Brock Hendricks; brothers, Ty Reitenbach, Adam Reitenbach and his wife Jessica, and Jason Swartz Jr.; niece, Lyvia Baker; nephews, Rosswell Baker, Camren Reitenbach and Keenan Hendricks; aunts, Jeanine Schaffner, Karen Scheller and Corrine Peterman; and uncles Fred Scheller and Robert Scheller Jr.
Her family remembers her as being the life of any party or gathering — she was sassy and funny, bubbly and beautiful. A one-of-a-kind person who loved being with family, Cheyenne entertained any gathering by making silly faces and making people laugh.
Recalling the many special moments they spent together, her sister Summer hopes people remember Cheyenne as “a great friend who would befriend anyone, especially those who really needed a friend.” She loved music, Lilo & Stitch, art and tattoos, and being an aunt.
A Celebration of Life service will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Sunbury VFW, 141 Shikellamy Ave., Sunbury.