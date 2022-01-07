The Department of Health registered a record 20,456 COVID-19 cases among school-aged children statewide over the past week, a 63 percent increase over the previous record set a week ago.
This week's data, updated late Thursday, includes 141 cases in the Valley.
In the seven-day window from Dec. 29-Jan. 4, state Heath officials recorded at least 100 cases among children aged 5-18 in 27 different counties, including four that had at least 1,000 cases. The state recorded 999 cases in York County.
The total surpassed last week's total of 12,518. The number of cases has increased every week since the start of December.
In the most recent seven-day window measured, there were 49 new cases in schools in Northumberland County, 23 in Montour, 21 in Snyder and 18 in Union County.
This week, Danville Area schools announced a mask mandate would be reinstated after 100 students were quarantined. Lewisburg Area in Union County is the only other Valley district with a mask mandate.
Since August, there have been 220 cases among school-aged children in Montour County, 1,367 in Northumberland, 409 in Snyder and 493 in Union.
Since mid-August, there have been 150,417 cases among children aged 5-18 statewide and 32,636 among those 0-4. Among 0-4-year-olds in the Valley, there were 12 cases in Montour County this week, 19 in Northumberland, seven in Snyder and 13 in Union County.