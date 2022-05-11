SUNBURY — The prosecution in the case against Samantha Delcamp is expected to rest later this morning, leaving the question of whether or not the 26-year-old Trevorton woman will testify on her own behalf.
Delcamp, who is being represented by attorney Michael O'Donnell, has not said whether or not his client will testify, about her involvement in the beating death of her daughter, 3-year-old Arabella Parker in October 2019.
Delcamp is being charged as an accomplice to murder.
The trial resumes this morning and Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz is set to present at least three more witnesses, including the testimony of arresting state trooper Brian Siebert.
Siebert briefly took the stand on Tuesday, but is expected to testify more about his interviews with Delcamp after the incident took place.
A Northumberland County jury heard testimony Tuesday from an expert pediatrician Dr. Paul Bellino, of Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, who testified Tuesday if doctors had known the severity of Arabella's injuries, she could have possibly survived.
Arabella died in November 2019.
Delcamp, along with her then-boyfriend Jahrid Burgess, 21, of Trevorton, were arrested for the attack.
Burgess was found guilty of third-degree murder and could spend up to 50 years in prison after he was sentenced in January.
Burgess testified on his own behalf in November by admitting to the beating and blaming Delcamp for her part in Arabella's death. Delcamp said she was a beaten woman who feared for her life and could not leave Burgess.
Delcamp said Burgess would hit her and Arabella, pour soda on them, and make them march down a hallway if they didn’t obey his orders.
Siebert said Delcamp knew about the abuse and never reported it.
President Judge Charles Saylor is presiding over the trial at the Northumberland County Courthouse in Sunbury.