POINT TOWNSHIP — Rain threatened to dampen events early Saturday, but the clouds parted and rays of sun brightened up the entire expanse of the Point Township Recreation Park soccer field, on Saturday — just in time for Dashing with Kindness, a group that organized an egg hunt for children with special needs.
The egg hunt was held in two parts. First, for ages 1 to adult, explained Renee Pehowic, of Dashing with Kindness. Then later on Saturday, for people 14 to adults.
“We want to be all-inclusive,” Pehowic said.
A second hunt in the afternoon was for all children ages one to twelve.
More than 1,000 eggs, colored red, yellow, orange, and green were spread out on the soccer field. About 50 cones were placed on the field to accommodate the wheelchair bound, so that they could just take the eggs placed on the cones.
Fifteen individuals with special needs showed up for the first hunt, “but that’s more than we had last year,” Pehowic said. “I think there was some concern that the morning rain would continue through the morning. I also believe that as more people find out about this, we’ll have more children next year. We just want them to come and have fun.
“It’s going to be a beautiful day,” Pehowic said. “I’m very excited about it.”
Andrew Sheesley, 4, of Winfield, was clearly having fun. He had a huge smile on his face as he tossed the colored eggs into a basket that had been placed by his side.
Patti Wargo, of Mifflinburg, was jumping up and down, excited as she hunted for her colored eggs. She then took a moment to pose with the Easter Bunny, on hand for the event.