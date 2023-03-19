The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum is hosting a virtual hackathon for good. The museum is partnering with United in Recovery and Random Hacks of Kindness Junior (https://rhokjr.org) for the event. The Virtual Coding for Good hackathon is free and will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Random Hacks of Kindness Junior is a nonprofit organization that brings young people hands-on learning experiences where they apply technology to achieve social good. Students get practical exposure to the potential of computer science and a chance to use it in a way that will benefit others in their community by creating a prototype smartphone app for a local charity or global cause.
Join Random Hacks of Kindness Junior and Ginny Weibel, Ph.D, museum director, for the Bloomsburg Children's Museum to design and code prototype smartphone apps for projects aimed at helping address the current mental health crisis impacting teens. Helping with this issue will be Olivia Oden, education and stigma reduction specialist from United in Recovery.
The virtual hackathon is part of the museum’s yearly BloomCON Hak4Kidz. BloomCON Hak4Kidz is the only kid-friendly hacking conference in Pennsylvania. This event is produced by the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum in conjunction with the BloomCON adult hacking conference.
Participants in the virtual hackathon will experience firsthand how they can use technology to create positive change.
The coding program is open to students in grade 4 through 8. The event requires no prior coding experience. Using Zoom, students will work in pairs with mentors to create prototype smartphone apps addressing the challenging issues of space debris and congestion.
Pre-registration is required. Participants may register by going to https://rhokjr.org/event/virtual-bloomcon-hak4kidz/
For additional information, contact Patrice Gans, RHoK Jr’s executive director at pbgans@rhokjr.org.
