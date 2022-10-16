LEWISBURG — Faith Marshall brought her three young kids to the Lewisburg Children’s Museum on Saturday and let them each cast a vote for a new exhibit to be donated to the facility.
“I think they should have a vote,” the Winfield mother said of her children, Kimberlyn, 7; Jeremiah, 5, and Kaylee, 1. “Their voices should be heard.”
The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area partnered with the museum to hold the vote as a way of educating children about the importance of taking part in elections and provide voting information to parents.
Elaine Hopkins, a League board member and chairman of the Mauch Millennial Project which has a mission to engage youth and encourage political participation, said the vote involves three items, a xylophone, costumes and an indoor/outdoor easel. The item that receives the most votes will be donated by the League to the museum.
“Children can vote until Election Day” on Nov. 8 using a paper ballot or computer, she said.
Jeremiah Marshall was eager to cast a vote for the easel and encouraged his sisters to do the same.
“Pick the easel, the easel,” he squealed.
Faith Marshall said the family frequently visits the museum. “It lets them explore and get their energy out,” she said.
“We are a place to bring the bring the community together and let children learn and explore,” said Mary Beth Harris.
While the event was a fun way for children like Rosie Kolinovsky, of Lewisburg, who came to the museum with her father, Matt Kolinovsky, Linda Harris, chairman of the League’s voter services committee, said it was also an opportunity to provide voting information to adults.
Voter registration is open until Oct. 24 and the deadline for registering to mail-in a vote is Nov. 1, she said.