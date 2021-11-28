With the firearms deer season now underway, you can bet many topics are being discussed at hunting camps throughout our region. Among them, the best caliber and action of rifle to hunt Pennsylvania whitetails.
While some hunters will strictly take the opinion that only one certain caliber or action will do, the honest truth is there are a dozen or more fine calibers that can meet the needs of the whitetail hunter. First though, let’s take a look at rifle actions. No doubt, the three most likely to be found in the hands of hunters in our area would be the bolt, the lever action and the pump. Truth be told, which ever action you feel the most comfortable with is the right one for you. Yes, the bolt is probably the most durable, but the lever and the pump offer a super-fast follow-up shot in the hands of an experienced gunner.
On a personal note, I’ve always liked a pump action gun and here’s why: I’m cross-dominant. By that I mean I’m left-handed, but my right eye is my dominant or master eye. What this means is, for my shooting to be the best it can be, I’m firing my rifle using my right shoulder even though I’m left-handed. Sound awkward? It was at first, but after 50 years of doing so, it has become a natural action. While I can work a bolt with my right hand, for me it feels awkward. A pump however feels fine.
When it comes to calibers the number of choices a hunter can choose from is staggering. When choosing one I would suggest you consider the following. Will you be hunting open fields or thick timber? In open field hunting a light, fast cartridge can be just the ticket. In heavy brush where the shots will likely be under 100 yards, a large caliber might be desired. My suggestion would be that you check a velocity and range chart easily found online or in most reloading hand books. Remember though, bigger is not always better.
Never overlook how a gunner responds to recoil. Some heavier or magnum loads can produce a lot of recoil, causing the shooter to flinch, thus sacrificing accuracy. The increased sound can also cause flinching. Be sure to consider both. This is especially important for youngsters or anyone new to the shooting sports. You don’t need to shoot a canon. What you need is the ability and the knowledge of exactly where you wish to place the bullet.
Another factor to consider before choosing a rifle is the availability of ammunition. Up until a few years ago, that wasn’t much of a problem. But recently it’s become tougher and tougher to find ammo, with many dealers only having a few popular calibers on hand, and those in limited supply.
Whether you choose to carry the newest, fastest caliber on the market or Grandpa’s old tack driver from the 1950s, what matters most is that you are familiar and comfortable with the gun and how it operates. Just as I wouldn’t suggest operating a vehicle or heavy machinery without first becoming educated in how it operates, you don’t want to take a gun afield whose operations you are not sure of.
A gun is nothing more than a tool, and like all tools must be treated with respect and care. If you don’t know how a tool operates, wait until someone can teach you. It’s just common sense. Never chance a mistake that could leave you or others in danger.
In closing, here’s wishing you all a safe and memorable deer season. Keeping in mind, once fired, a bullet can never be called back. Positively identify your target and what lies beyond.