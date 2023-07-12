Chris Johnson, 51, of Watsontown, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Born May 19, 1972, in Sunbury, he was the son of Harry S. Johnson III and his wife Nannette, of Watsontown, and Debora D. (Derr) Inch and her husband Thomas, of Sunbury.
Chris was a 1991 graduate of Shikellamy High School. He enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle. Most of all he loved his dog, Jeeves.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Kevin Johnson, of Turbotville, and Shane Johnson, of Allenwood; two sisters, Michelle Shaffer, of Sunbury, and Deannette Eisele, of Alexandria, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Gregory Johnson.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to his GoFundMe account to help with all of his final expenses, GoFundMe.com/f/Christopher-johnson-memorial-funds.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com