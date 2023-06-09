Christina M. (Emery) Arnold, “Chrissy,” “Chris,” 47, of Liverpool, passed away peacefully at her home, Sunday, June 4, 2023.
She was born June 22, 1975, in Sunbury, the daughter of Ronald Emery and the late Debra (Yetter) Emery. On April 20, 1996, she married her best friend, Terry Arnold and they spent 27 years together.
She enjoyed hunting at their camp in Clearfield and playing softball. She liked going to various concerts with her close friends and family. She especially loved spending time with her granddaughter, family and her dog, Bailey.
Christina’s life was filled with countless laughs and joyful memories thanks to her many family members and friends. In addition to her father and husband, she is survived by her only daughter and fiancé, Haley Arnold and Devin Renninger, of Northumberland; one granddaughter, Emerilee Renninger; her mother-in-law, Patsy Holmes and her husband Michael, of Liverpool; and her father-in-law, Harold Arnold, of Liverpool.
Chris’s family would like to express their heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the continued prayers and support.
Per her wishes, there will be no services.
The David M. Myers Funeral Home, Newport is assisting the family with the arrangements.